More than 80 wildfires extinguished in Ontario in past two weeks: minister

By Kathryn Mannie The wildfire situation in northern Ontario is moving in a reassuring direction as more than 80 fires have been extinguished in the past two weeks, Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris said Thursday. He said 159 wildfires are still raging, with 30 burning out of control. Harris characterized this year’s wildfire season as unprecedented, but said the tide appears to be turning. “We’ve had a fire season in the last two weeks like we’ve never seen before,” he said at a press conference. “Thankfully, things are calming down now. They’re getting back to normal, and we’re able to manage the situation a lot better.” The wildfires have sent thousands of people from mostly First Nation communities fleeing from their homes and released clouds of smoke that drifted across…



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