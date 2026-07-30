Province takes next step toward nuclear power in Nanticoke

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator The province is “seriously considering” a nuclear reactor for Nanticoke, Energy Minister Stephen Lecce said on Wednesday at the site of the former Ontario Power Generation coal-fired power plant in Haldimand County. “We really see potential here to attract investment and create jobs,” Lecce said, adding the province wants to “breathe new life” into the site while helping meet Ontario’s future electricity needs, with demand projected to increase by as much as 90 per cent by 2050. “We need to generate a ton of power,” Lecce said. “We have a serious challenge and a massive opportunity.” Nanticoke was one of three OPG-owned properties shortlisted for a small modular reactor in 2024. On Wednesday, Lecce announced OPG and Haldimand County will…



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