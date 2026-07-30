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New Indigenous languages commissioner says her job is to support incoming leadership

July 30, 2026 231 views

By Alessia Passafiume The interim head of the Indigenous languages commission, which is now facing a federal audit, says her job is to support new leadership to ensure a fresh start for the institution. Candice St-Aubin, who left her job as a senior federal public servant to take on the interim commissioner’s role, says on social media it’s deeply meaningful work that “asks much of the mind, heart and spirit.” Her appointment comes after The Canadian Press reported on former staff raising widespread concerns about the arm’s-length office and claiming it has failed to move the needle on strengthening Indigenous languages and supporting research. They also allege a toxic work environment, bullying and stalled projects, all leading to staff quitting in frustration. The Canadian Heritage department launched a financial audit…

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