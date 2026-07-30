Canada’s gender-based violence laws are improving. Frontline worker conditions are not

By Alice Mũrage and, Julia Smith The Conversation When it comes to gender-based violence (GBV) Canada has made legal and policy strides over the past decades, and indeed the past few years. Once viewed as a domestic matter, GBV is increasingly recognized as a public safety, public health and human rights issue. In 2022, for example, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence provided a shared framework to guide a co-ordinated national response with provinces and territories. Coercive control is now receiving greater legal recognition through the introduction of a new tort on intimate partner violence by the Supreme Court of Canada. And Bill C-16, the Protecting Victims Act, which was passed into law on June 18, creates a new offence of controlling conduct toward an intimate partner. Despite…



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