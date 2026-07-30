National News
ticker

Canada’s gender-based violence laws are improving. Frontline worker conditions are not

July 30, 2026 163 views

By Alice Mũrage and,  Julia Smith The Conversation When it comes to gender-based violence (GBV) Canada has made legal and policy strides over the past decades, and indeed the past few years. Once viewed as a domestic matter, GBV is increasingly recognized as a public safety, public health and human rights issue. In 2022, for example, the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence provided a shared framework to guide a co-ordinated national response with provinces and territories. Coercive control is now receiving greater legal recognition through the introduction of a new tort on intimate partner violence by the Supreme Court of Canada. And Bill C-16, the Protecting Victims Act, which was passed into law on June 18, creates a new offence of controlling conduct toward an intimate partner. Despite…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Judge keeps Nunavik detention class action in Montreal

July 30, 2026 768

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A Quebec Chief Justice has ruled that…

Read more
National News

Youth learn emergency skills at paramedicine summer camp

July 30, 2026 133

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com KENORA – “Kids can do hard things when…

Read more