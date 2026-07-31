She knew what she wanted / Iakoterièn:tarahkwe Tsi Nahò:ten Ionská:nekskwe

By George Rahrhainté:ri Ross, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Eastern Door Being raised Catholic, my adoptive mother, Pauline, wanted to be a mother so badly. She’s from Ontario, and moved to Montreal with her sister, Aline, when they were in their early 20s. Pauline was a schoolteacher, and Aline a nurse. They bought their house in LaSalle, right on Brome Street where I would grow up. At the time, Pauline was engaged to a man who wanted to have a wife who would stay at home, cook, clean, and raise the children. He had even told her how many kids that they should have. She was a very strong woman for sure; the kind of person who knew what she wanted to do and go for it. She always stood…



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