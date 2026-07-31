N.B. RCMP admit to unintentionally starting house fire with tear gas canister

By Eli Ridder New Brunswick RCMP say they unintentionally caused a house fire during a standoff last year when they used a tear-gas canister that ignited after landing inside a home near Fredericton. An RCMP spokesperson only confirmed the house fire in Kingsclear First Nation after a media request this week, as it was not included in a news release at the time. A police statement from 2025 said the Upper Kingsclear Fire Department and public safety officials attended the scene, about 25 kilometres west of Fredericton. Patrick Polchies, a Kingsclear First Nation councillor, said the April 2025 fire “demolished” the house on Tomahawk Avenue. “The fire totalled the place, it was nothing but a pile of rubble,” Polchies told The Canadian Press in an interview Thursday. He added a…



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