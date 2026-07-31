MPP Holland disputes chief’s claim of no contact

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan says he did, in fact, speak with Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabe’s chief about the wildfire situation, contrary to what the chief has told news media. Kevin Holland’s communications director reached out to Newswatch after it ran an article from Ricochet Media in which Chief Wilfred King accused Holland of lying. In the article, King is quoted as saying the MPP “is not being truthful to anybody, especially when he says that he had a discussion with me. I had no discussion with Mr. Holland, whatsoever.” Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, also known as Gull Bay First Nation, has been under evacuation since July 14 due to a large wildfire in its vicinity. King and other First Nations…



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