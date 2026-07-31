National News
ticker

NDP supports First Nations’ call for inquiry into wildfire response

July 31, 2026 147 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com TORONTO — The Ontario NDP and Indigenous leaders on Thursday afternoon repeated their call for a public inquiry into the province’s handling of wildfires. A few hours earlier, Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris repeated his assurance that the government will review its work after the forest fire season ends. Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government “needs to be held responsible for their failure to prepare” for this year’s highly disruptive and destructive fire season, Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa said in a news conference in Toronto with caucus colleagues and First Nation chiefs. Asked during a morning news conference in Queen’s Park about calls for a public inquiry, Harris did not commit to one. “Well, after every fire season we do quite a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

N.B. RCMP admit to unintentionally starting house fire with tear gas canister

July 31, 2026 115

By Eli Ridder New Brunswick RCMP say they unintentionally caused a house fire during a standoff…

Read more
National News

MPP Holland disputes chief’s claim of no contact

July 31, 2026 142

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan…

Read more