NDP supports First Nations’ call for inquiry into wildfire response

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com TORONTO — The Ontario NDP and Indigenous leaders on Thursday afternoon repeated their call for a public inquiry into the province’s handling of wildfires. A few hours earlier, Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris repeated his assurance that the government will review its work after the forest fire season ends. Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government “needs to be held responsible for their failure to prepare” for this year’s highly disruptive and destructive fire season, Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa said in a news conference in Toronto with caucus colleagues and First Nation chiefs. Asked during a morning news conference in Queen’s Park about calls for a public inquiry, Harris did not commit to one. “Well, after every fire season we do quite a…



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