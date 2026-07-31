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Carney touts B.C. port expansion plan to strengthen independence, diversify economy

July 31, 2026 139 views

By Brenna Owen Prime Minister Mark Carney has backed a proposal to expand a major port facility in Metro Vancouver, saying its existing capacity won’t be enough to meet Ottawa’s goals for growing and diversifying the economy. Carney outlined his support for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 expansion project as he toured part of Global Container Terminals’ Deltaport facility at the site in Delta, B.C., on Thursday. “When you look at the capacity of the Port of Vancouver, it’s bigger than the capacity of the next five biggest ports in Canada combined,” he said. “But within the next decade, it’s not going to be enough.” Canada must expand port capacity and connected infrastructure if the country is to become “stronger, more independent, more diversified,” increasing trade…

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