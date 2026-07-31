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Brantford Police arrest three and seize cocaine

July 31, 2026 328 views

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Core Engagement Response Team (CERT) arrested three individuals and seized over 30 grams of cocaine on Thursday (July 30). Officers were patrolling on foot in the area of a parking garage on Icomm Drive around 8 p.m. when they observed three people in a physical altercation. An intervention by the CERT officers resulted in all three individuals, who Brantford Police say were known to each other, being placed under arrest. They also said only minor injuries were suffered as a result of the physical altercation. A search incident to arrest resulted in the discovery of 20.8 grams of cocaine and a quantity of Canadian currency in the possession of the first accused male. The female accused in the incident was found to be in possession of 11 grams…

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