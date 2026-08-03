Dene National Chief celebrates reinstatement of residential school survivor counselling

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer Dene National Chief George Mackenzie says he’s happy to hear that funding for in-person trauma counselling has been reinstated. The therapy, available through the Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program, was first paused in April, and then in-person sessions were fully cancelled as of July 24 as clients were expected to move to online appointments. As of July 28, that funding was reinstated. The funding is controlled by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), who told media earlier this week that financial support for this kind of mobile counselling “didn’t exist.” Now, after public and political backlash, the funding has been reinstated. Mackenzie celebrated the government’s backpeddaling in a July 30 news release. “This reversal shows the power of our collective voices advocating…



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