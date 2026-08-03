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Fort Smith museum to transfer ownership to newly formed Thebacha Leadership Council

August 3, 2026 160 views

By Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer Ownership of the Fort Smith Northern Life Museum will soon transfer to the newly-formed Thebacha Leadership Council. Chairperson of the Northern Life Museum board and lifelong Fort Smith resident Michael Miltenberger volunteers much of his time working for the museum, which he calls “such a critical institution.” “Finally, and for the first time anywhere, the museum is going to transfer ownership,” he said. “Everything related to the museum; the board itself, the buildings, the collections, the artifacts, the property of the governments whose artifacts and history is embodied in the museum, will all [change ownership].” Miltenberger praised the recent agreement, saying it would allow the Thebacha groups to finally control their own history. He said the contents of the museum carry much…

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