Six Nations lacrosse squad eyes fourth consecutive national championship

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com The Six Nations Chiefs managed to fulfill one of their goals for the 2026 season. Now the Senior A men’s lacrosse squad from Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario can set its sights on reaching an even more meaningful accomplishment. The Chiefs finished atop the standings in the seven-team Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) circuit on July 28 by winning 16 of their 18 regular season matches. As the three-time defending national Mann Cup champions, the club is now hoping it can capture a fourth consecutive Canadian title on its home floor this September and make history. “I think that was a goal of ours, to get first place for home field advantage,” said Duane Jacobs, who serves as the club’s…



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