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Federal prison sentence expected for trafficking

August 4, 2026 254 views

By Judy Cole, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun Timothy Brian Wheelan, 39, and Samuel Robert Crewe, 31, both of Jacksonville, appeared in provincial court in custody via video for sentencing on July 30 after changing their plea to guilty on drug charges laid by the RCMP. Wheelan also pleaded guilty to three gun charges laid by Woodstock Police. His sentencing on all charges was adjourned until Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m. to allow for the submission of a victim impact statement. Defence Counsel Annie Maltais requested Wheelan be moved to federal remand to await sentencing as a federal prison term was expected for drug trafficking. Wheelan agreed and told the court he wanted to go “get my programs done” at the federal level. Judge Rose Campbell granted the…

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