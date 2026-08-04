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Ford government won’t commit to forest fire inquiry, as chiefs demand change

August 4, 2026 226 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Ontario will not commit to holding an inquiry into its response to the worst forest fire season on record, despite calls from every opposition party and First Nations leaders whose communities are still under evacuation. Responding to media questions about an inquiry at a press conference Thursday, Minister of Natural Resources Mike Harris confirmed his staff will conduct a “very deep dive” internal review, but he won’t commit to making its results public. “Once we get through the fire season, just like we do after every fire season, we go through what’s happened well, what hasn’t worked the best with our teams, and we look to change those things for the following season,” Harris said. “I’m not sure how the review will…

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