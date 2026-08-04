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Nunavut Inuit organization will get its own icebreaker next year

August 4, 2026 151 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News A joint-venture between the Qikiqtani Inuit Association’s economic development arm and St. John’s Newfoundland-based Horizon Naval Engineering will deliver one polar class icebreaker next year, a press release on Aug. 4 said. Qikiqtaaluk Horizon Arctic Services, the name of the joint venture, is procuring the icebreaker, called ‘Nordica’ from a manufacturer in Finland. “The Nordica brings world-class experience and additional capacity to the Arctic at an important time, as communities and industries across the North continue to grow,” said Harry Flaherty, president and CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation. Icebreakers are used to clear a path so sealift cargo ships, mining supply boats and military vessels can operate in the Arctic. Expanding icebreaker capability in the Arctic will increase shipping capacity, allowing…

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