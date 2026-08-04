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Ottawa moves to list Alberta-backed West Coast pipeline as national interest project

August 4, 2026 140 views

By David Baxter The federal government is advancing the process to designate a proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast as a “national interest” project. Naming a project in the national interest under the Building Canada Act allows the government to fast-track approvals and skirt some environmental laws. A notice published in the Canada Gazette on Aug. 1 sets a Sept. 18 deadline to submit comments on the national interest designation. The proposed pipeline has been referred already to the government’s major projects office, with the Alberta government listed as the proponent. The pipeline would be owned by Trans Mountain, the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission and Pembina Pipeline Corporation. Pembina has a 10 per cent ownership stake in the construction, with the option to purchase an additional 10 per cent…

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