Non-profit calls on feds to launch commission on legacy of slavery, racism in Canada

By Catherine Morrison A non-profit organization is calling on the federal government to launch a national commission to study the legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism in Canada. The Black Class Action Secretariat says the commission could probe the enduring impacts of slavery, segregation and systemic racism and recommend a national framework for addressing them. Aug. 1 is Emancipation Day in Canada, marking the abolition of slavery across the British Empire in 1834. The Black Class Action Secretariat says that while Canada marks Emancipation Day every year, it has never undertaken a comprehensive national examination of how the legacy of slavery and anti-Black racism continues to shape the lives of Canadians of African descent. It says a commission would establish a permanent historical record, hear directly from affected communities and…



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