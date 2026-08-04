CP NewsAlert: As many as 230 homes destroyed by B.C. wildfire, chief says

The chief of the Okanagan Indian Band says about 230 homes have been destroyed by a raging wildfire near Vernon, B.C. Dan Wilson says 30 band homes and 200 non-band homes have been destroyed by the Bradley Creek fire. He says the area “looked like a war zone” when he took a helicopter tour of the devastation and it was difficult to recognize the community. Wilson says the wildfire has been one of the most devastating events in the band’s history. The chief says the situation is “surreal” and the destruction is just sinking in. The fire started late Friday and was fanned by winds gusting up to 115 kilometres per hour, giving some residents as little as five minutes to get out of their homes. This report by The…



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