Ontario to designate Toronto island airport special economic zone after land takeover

By Liam Casey Ontario will soon designate Toronto’s island airport as a so-called special economic zone in an effort to fast track its expansion now that the province has taken over the land, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Thursday. The province passed into law Thursday a bill that allows it to take over all the land on the Toronto Islands where Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is located. The province has said it will not take over the entirety of the Toronto Islands despite the language in the legislation, and will work with the city to only use the land needed to make the airport bigger. Premier Doug Ford wants to expand the airport, which he calls a “crown jewel,” to allow jets to take off and land there. The…



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