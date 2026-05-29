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Supreme Court refuses to hear Indigenous title claim appeal

May 29, 2026 162 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal of a ruling that prevents the Wolastoqey Nation from getting back privately held land in their massive title claim for more than half of New Brunswick’s territory. As is tradition, the nation’s highest court did not provide reasons on Thursday for not granting leave to appeal in the case. Joseph Robertson, a retired justice of the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick, said people shouldn’t assume that the dismissal meant the Supreme Court agreed with the lower court’s ruling. But he said there were at least two plausible reasons why the top court might have dismissed the application. The retired judge pointed out that neither the province nor Ottawa…

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