Kanesatake students bring home 41 medals

By Fern Marmont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) Inter-School games wrapped up this weekend, with students and staff from Rotiwennakéhte Elementary School and Ratihén:te High School returning from Quebec City tired but triumphant. Rotiwennakéhte Elementary School brought home 38 medals, including a silver for volleyball, and the Ratihén:te High School students won three more, bringing the total to 41 medals for Kanesatake. “It was amazing,” said Amber Simon, Rotiwennakéhte student life animator and volleyball coach. “We’re blown away by our athletes and the amount of dedication and effort they showed, and bringing back so many medals for our community. It was overall just really an amazing trip and experience for everyone,” said Simon. Simon said the strong results reflected months of preparation,…



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