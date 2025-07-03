What does it mean to be Indigenous?: Two new anthologies answer the question

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Two anthologies edited by sisters Stephanie and Sara Sinclair that will hit the bookstores in late July and late August complement each other, although they were conceived at different times. You Were Made for this World, aimed at youth, was the first project. Six to 12 months later, A Steady Brightness of Being, geared toward adults, became a reality. “As soon as we knew that there was going to be the adult companion book then we really started to see them as sisters and really tried to both find the right voices to exist in both anthologies, as well as the differing voices to strengthen them and to strengthen who they were speaking to,” said Stephanie, former literary agent and now publisher…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice