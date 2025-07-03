National News
‘Incredibly ambitious and probably really stupid’: R.T. Thorne’s sci-fi debut ’40 Acres’

July 3, 2025 40 views

By Alex Nino Gheciu R.T. Thorne says he could have played it safe with his debut feature. Instead, he swung for the fences, writing an epic sci-fi thriller about generational trauma, cannibalism and humanity’s connection with land — all set in what he calls “a post-apocalyptic world where the stakes are at the absolute highest.” “For my first film, it was incredibly ambitious and probably really stupid to write something like that,” the Calgary-born writer-director laughs in a recent video call from Toronto. “40 Acres,” out Friday, centres on a Black-Indigenous family in a famine-stricken future where a fungal pandemic has wiped out all animal life on the planet. When a marauding group of cannibals closes in on their farm, ex-military matriarch Hailey Freeman, played by Danielle Deadwyler, clashes with…

