Wildfire having low impact on local police

July 3, 2025 43 views

By Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press Wildfire season is in full-swing, but thus far there have been few impacts on the manpower for the local RCMP detachment. Drayton Valley RCMP Sergeant Dan Ferri says this year, there has only been one significant wildfire reported for the area. In May, they were called out to a wildfire near Cynthia. “Our local members initially responded at the time of the report and very quickly it was managed and held by Alberta Wildfire. They took full control that day so no local members were stretched or present at that wildfire except for the initial response,” he says. Other than that, there have been no requests for support in many of the wildfires that have caused a…

