Entewawennano:ronhste comes to Kahnawake schools

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Iakwahwatsiratátie Language Nest is distributing the new children’s book Entewawennano:ronhste to local schools, giving parents a chance to read to their kids in Kanien’kéha. According to Iakwahwatsiratátie’s coordinator, Karihwakatste Deer, the book is designed to promote language revitalization by empowering families to pass Kanien’kéha on to their children. “I thought it was a simple way to provide parents with a resource that they could use at home with their children,” Deer said. Deer first encountered the book during a visit to the Mohawk Institute Residential School in the Six Nations last August. The book was originally written in the Western Dialect, so Deer reached out to the Six Nations Language Commission to request permission to reprint it in the Eastern Dialect….



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