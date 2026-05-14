National News
ticker

Entewawennano:ronhste comes to Kahnawake schools

May 14, 2026 157 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Iakwahwatsiratátie Language Nest is distributing the new children’s book Entewawennano:ronhste to local schools, giving parents a chance to read to their kids in Kanien’kéha. According to Iakwahwatsiratátie’s coordinator, Karihwakatste Deer, the book is designed to promote language revitalization by empowering families to pass Kanien’kéha on to their children. “I thought it was a simple way to provide parents with a resource that they could use at home with their children,” Deer said. Deer first encountered the book during a visit to the Mohawk Institute Residential School in the Six Nations last August. The book was originally written in the Western Dialect, so Deer reached out to the Six Nations Language Commission to request permission to reprint it in the Eastern Dialect….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Baby delivered on sidewalk in the cold after patient redirected from hospital

May 14, 2026 185

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A baby was delivered on the…

Read more
National News

City, B.C., First Nations in push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver ‘for generations’

May 14, 2026 124

The City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, First Nations and the Crown corporation that owns BC…

Read more