Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Diablo returns from Iroquois Caucus meetings

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Cody Diabo returned from Ottawa following his participation in the Iroquois Caucus meetings held last week. Diabo told Iorì:wase that the main agenda items for this session included the Jay Treaty, the protocol agreement with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the formalization of a partnership with the Atikamekw Nation. “Collectively we strategize to figure out what’s our common issues, and then how do we push for that,” Diabo said. Alongside the Caucus, Diabo met with Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Rebecca Alty, Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull Masty, and Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree. According to Diabo, this was the first time a federal minister attended a Caucus session….
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