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Defamation lawsuit filed by Quesnel mayor’s wife dismissed

May 14, 2026 233 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A defamation lawsuit filed by the wife of Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull against the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) has been dismissed by BC Supreme Court. “I find that this is a case in which the public interest in preserving free debate and the UBCIC’s right to express its views as it did outweighs the harm, if any, that Ms. (Pat) Morton may have incurred,” Justice Jasmin Ahmad ruled on April 30. Morton sued the UBCIC last May, citing an April 2, 2024 complaint letter and the events that followed. The UBCIC had objected to former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson speaking at a Quesnel city council meeting. Widdowson is a contributor to Grave Error: How the Media…

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