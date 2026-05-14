City, B.C., First Nations in push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver ‘for generations’

The City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, First Nations and the Crown corporation that owns BC Place say they are working with “private partners” to keep the Whitecaps Major League Soccer team in the city. The group said in a joint statement Thursday that they are also working on improving the “game-day economic model” at the stadium, but it did not identify the private investors. It also said they were advancing work on a potential new stadium and exploring additional sponsorship opportunities. “This joint statement demonstrates a unified commitment from all partners to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver for generations to come,” they said. The group, which includes the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations and stadium company PavCo, said it was working with the federal government, although it was not…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice