Baby delivered on sidewalk in the cold after patient redirected from hospital

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A baby was delivered on the sidewalk outside the Fredericton hospital last month after a couple was told labour and birth services were unavailable at their local hospital more than an hour away. Lauren and Nick Atkinson welcomed their daughter, Charlotte, on April 18 outside the ER entrance to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in New Brunswick’s capital. The father delivered the baby outside in the cold before staff could help. Lauren’s labour progressed too quickly to reach the delivery ward after the couple raced down the highway at breakneck speed. “It all happened within 30 seconds of getting there,” she said in an interview. It’s the second time a woman from Woodstock gave birth in harrowing circumstances. Only…



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