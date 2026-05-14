U.S. law enforcement charges 13 in connection with gun trafficking into Canada

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The United States has charged 13 people for trafficking firearms from New Hampshire into Canada through Akwesasne tribal lands that straddle both countries. U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire Erin Creegan says five people have pleaded guilty to federal firearms offences and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to international firearms trafficking. Creegan says it was a sophisticated operation that used the northern border as a pipeline to transport illegal guns. Court documents say members of the Akwesasne reservation in New York enlisted people to purchase firearms from licensed dealers on behalf of others who weren’t legally allowed to own them. The firearms trafficking began in 2021 and ran until at least 2024, the documents say. U.S. law enforcement tracked 51 firearms…



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