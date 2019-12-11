Royal Chapel of the Mohawks was filled with Christmas music for the annual service

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Her Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks was all decorated for the holidays and filled with visitors and music for their annual Christmas Service. Despite having been rescheduled due to inclement weather, the Mohawk Chapel was packed for the rescheduled service on Sunday, December 8th. The traditional Christian service featured the Nine Lessons and Carols. The afternoon service was presided over by the Royal Chaplain for Mohawk Chapel, Reverend Roslyn Elm and featured music by the Counterpoint Trio. In addition St. Paul’s Mohawk Choir did a rendition of Joy to the World sung in Mohawk while Michael Montour did a traditional opening and closing in both English and Mohawk. Mohawk Chapel’s Committee Chair Barry Hill told Turtle Island News that the service is held early so as…



