The Manitoba government says a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women killed in 2022 has finished. The province began searching the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, in December for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Some remains of the women were found at the site in February. The province said at the time it would continue searching the area to recover as much of their remains as possible. More coming. …



