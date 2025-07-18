National News
ticker

Canada to target steel originating from China with new tariffs

July 18, 2025 111 views

By David Baxter Canada is moving to shore up its domestic steel industry amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing global trade war, with new tariffs targeting China and other countries around the world. During a visit to a steel manufacturing company in Hamilton on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said all steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs and there will be tariffs of 50 per cent on non-U.S. steel imports above newly established quotas. The visit comes more than a month after Trump hiked tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent from 25, but for now Canada is still not adjusting its retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. steel and aluminum products that have been in place since the spring. Carney said the new Canadian…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Commemorating 1990 in solidarity

July 18, 2025 77

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door During the Siege of Kanehsatake in…

Read more
National News

Carney to hold talks with Inuit leaders on major projects bill in N.W.T. next week

July 18, 2025 106

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Inuvik, N.W.T. on July 24 to continue talks with…

Read more