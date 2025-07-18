Canada to target steel originating from China with new tariffs

By David Baxter Canada is moving to shore up its domestic steel industry amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing global trade war, with new tariffs targeting China and other countries around the world. During a visit to a steel manufacturing company in Hamilton on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said all steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs and there will be tariffs of 50 per cent on non-U.S. steel imports above newly established quotas. The visit comes more than a month after Trump hiked tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent from 25, but for now Canada is still not adjusting its retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. steel and aluminum products that have been in place since the spring. Carney said the new Canadian…



