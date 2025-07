Timeline of 4 women slain in Winnipeg, searching landfills for their remains

The Manitoba government said Thursday that the search of a landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women has concluded and that there would soon be a new search at a different site for another victim. Serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of four women. Here is a timeline of the case: March 15, 2022 — Police say an unidentified woman is killed on or around this date. May 1, 2022 — Morgan Harris, a member of Long Plain First Nation living in Winnipeg, is last seen in the area of Main Street and Henry Avenue north of the city’s downtown. Police say the 39-year-old was killed on or around this date. May 4, 2022 — Police say Marcedes Myran, 26, also…



