Search of Manitoba landfill for women’s remains ends, dig at second site to start

By Brittany Hobson The search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women has concluded with a new search soon set to begin at a different site for another victim. The Manitoba government announced Thursday that crews finished looking last week through the Prairie Green landfill, just north of Winnipeg, for remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. They were among four First Nations women murdered by serial killer Jeremy Skibicki in 2022. “Together, we brought Morgan and Marcedes home,” Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said in a social media post. Some of the remains of Harris and Myran were first found at the landfill in February. At the time, the province said it would continue searching the area to recover as much of their remains…



