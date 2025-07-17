Manitoba says close to 13,000 out in renewed round of wildfire evacuations

By Brittany Hobson Close to 13,000 people in Manitoba were out of their homes Thursday due to wildfires, but hundreds were finding space in hotels rather than in congregate shelters, the province said. Since Monday, officials said they’ve found spots for 705 more people in hotels, while others are staying with family and friends or in one of four shelters in Winnipeg. As of Wednesday night, there were about 7,000 evacuees in hotel rooms and about 1,200 in shelters, a government spokesperson said. Ten hotels were added to a list of 58 across the province already offering rooms. “We continue to work on that piece diligently,” said Christine Stevens with the province’s emergency management organization. “Every single day, we’re working to bring more hotels online that are a good fit…



