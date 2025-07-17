National News
Ground broken at new North Slave Metis Alliance economic facility

July 17, 2025 96 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Ground has been broken at the location of a new economic development facility in Yellowknife. A Metis fiddler and an traditional feast marked an ceremonial groundbreaking in Kam Lake in Yellowknife on Wednesday, which kicked off construction of the North Slave Metis Alliance’s (NSMA) new François Beaulieu II Economic Development Facility. The groundbreaking was ceremonial as the foundation for the building has already been laid. “The NSMA is setting itself up for success as it prepares for the reduction in contracts, employment and revenue that will come with the planned closure of the diamond mines,” said NSMA president Marc Whitford. “This multi-purpose facility will enable the NSMA to transition towards environmental and remediation work. “The facility will also enhance capacity for…

