‘Right time, right place’: Paddlers rescue foal stuck in Kananaskis River

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook KANANASKIS – An afternoon paddle on the Kananaskis River turned into a rescue mission for two rafters who had to put a life jacket on a foal to save it from drowning on Saturday (July 12). Canmore local Anna Gleig and her friend, Ava Haddad, were rafting when they came across a frantic herd of horses downriver. Pinned to a concrete bridge post, they noticed a young foal fighting to keep its head above the water. “[The horses] were all sort of panicked and the mom was essentially kind of in the middle of the river trying to get our attention,” said Gleig. With the water going as deep as 12 feet in that section, the pair knew they had…



