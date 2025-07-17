National News
ticker

‘Right time, right place’: Paddlers rescue foal stuck in Kananaskis River

July 17, 2025 122 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook KANANASKIS – An afternoon paddle on the Kananaskis River turned into a rescue mission for two rafters who had to put a life jacket on a foal to save it from drowning on Saturday (July 12). Canmore local Anna Gleig and her friend, Ava Haddad, were rafting when they came across a frantic herd of horses downriver. Pinned to a concrete bridge post, they noticed a young foal fighting to keep its head above the water. “[The horses] were all sort of panicked and the mom was essentially kind of in the middle of the river trying to get our attention,” said Gleig. With the water going as deep as 12 feet in that section, the pair knew they had…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CP NewsAlert: Search of Manitoba landfill for more remains of slain women concludes

July 17, 2025 91

The Manitoba government says a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First…

Read more
National News

Manitoba says close to 13,000 out in renewed round of wildfire evacuations

July 17, 2025 81

By Brittany Hobson Close to 13,000 people in Manitoba were out of their homes Thursday due…

Read more