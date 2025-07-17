Manitoba says close to 13,000 out in renewed round of wildfire evacuations

National News
By Brittany Hobson The Manitoba government says close to 13,000 people are out of their homes due to wildfires, but hundreds are finding space in hotels rather than in congregate shelters. Provincial officials say they’ve found space for 705 more people in hotels, while others are either with family or friends or in one of four shelters in Winnipeg. This is the second round of fire evacuations in what has been the province’s worst fire season in decades. Last week, fires forced thousands out of Garden Hill First Nation, north of Winnipeg, but officials say crews have so far managed to keep the flames away from any buildings. Some electricity infrastructure has been damaged near the evacuated community of Lynn Lake. Fires have also managed to keep flames at bay…

