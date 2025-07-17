Carney holds closed door meeting with First Nations on major projects legislation

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was at a summit with First Nations leaders on Thursday to listen to their concerns about the government’s major projects legislation but almost all of the meeting is being held behind closed doors. The Assembly of First Nations advocated for the entire meeting to be made public, but the government organizers only permitted the Prime Minister’s opening remarks in the room at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., to be public. Carney and several of his cabinet ministers met Thursday with hundreds of First Nations leaders about the Building Canada Act, which allows the government to fast track major projects. “I will say a few words at the start and answer questions at the end but I’m here to…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice