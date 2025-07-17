National News
ticker

Carney holds closed door meeting with First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 123 views

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was at a summit with First Nations leaders on Thursday to listen to their concerns about the government’s major projects legislation but almost all of the meeting is being held behind closed doors. The Assembly of First Nations advocated for the entire meeting to be made public, but the government organizers only permitted the Prime Minister’s opening remarks in the room at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., to be public. Carney and several of his cabinet ministers met Thursday with hundreds of First Nations leaders about the Building Canada Act, which allows the government to fast track major projects. “I will say a few words at the start and answer questions at the end but I’m here to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

CP NewsAlert: Search of Manitoba landfill for more remains of slain women concludes

July 17, 2025 90

The Manitoba government says a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First…

Read more
National News

Manitoba says close to 13,000 out in renewed round of wildfire evacuations

July 17, 2025 80

By Brittany Hobson Close to 13,000 people in Manitoba were out of their homes Thursday due…

Read more