National News
ticker

No grounds to charge officer in death of woman found in Thunder Bay home: SIU

July 18, 2025 122 views

By Paola Loriggio Ontario’s police watchdog says it found no grounds to lay a criminal charge against a Thunder Bay officer who approved the cancellation of a domestic disturbance call hours before a woman was found dead in a home. The Special Investigations Unit has released a report on its investigation into the death of 21-year-old Jenna Ostberg, who the agency said was found without vital signs in a closet in her boyfriend’s bedroom on Dec. 30, 2023. Ostberg and her boyfriend were arguing in his room around 2 a.m. that morning, prompting his mother to send him to another room and call 911 to report an “unwanted visitor,” the watchdog said. The woman wanted Ostberg removed from the home because there was a court condition preventing the couple from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Commemorating 1990 in solidarity

July 18, 2025 78

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door During the Siege of Kanehsatake in…

Read more
National News

Carney to hold talks with Inuit leaders on major projects bill in N.W.T. next week

July 18, 2025 107

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Inuvik, N.W.T. on July 24 to continue talks with…

Read more