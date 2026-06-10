Funding for Six Nations departments, $2.02 million for infrastructure

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a series of funding allocations and a separate insurance premium adjustment during the General Finance Committee meeting on June 1, following recommendations from the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership Committee. Indigenous Services Canada provides annual funding for Six Nations assets and education funding based on nominal roll adjustments, which reflect approximately 60 per cent population considerations. Departments including Public Works, Housing Administration, Parks and Recreation, Information Technology Solutions, Administration, and Fire Services were given the opportunity to submit funding priorities. However, the motion said the department requests exceeded available funding. The motion said that the allocation process required adjustments and reductions, with Six Nations Development Corporation management agreement funds used to address remaining shortfalls. SNEC approved a final allocation package totalling approximately…
Related Posts
Indigenous Police Are “Part of the Solution” Against Organized Crime: Former Senior RCMP Investigator
June 10, 2026 59
By Alex Murray Writer When Garry Clement spoke at the 17th Annual First Nations Chiefs of…
It’s hot out there, OMSK holds Beach Day to beat the heat
June 10, 2026 42
By Alex Murray Writer The first official day of summer may not be until June 21.…