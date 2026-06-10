Editorial
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Editorial: Open or closed and is there a penalty?

June 10, 2026 61 views
Editorial

This week Turtle Island News has received a letter from a Six Nations Band councillor outlining her concerns over increasing closed meetings of the current elected council. Now just before we read the letter let us remember normally governing bodies, including band councils are allowed to hold closed-door (“in-camera”) meetings but only for specific reasons. Those reasons include personnel issues, labour negotiations or legal matters. And they can’t just go into a closed meeting. They have to pass a public resolution that explains the reason for closing the meeting before they shut down the session or turn off the online viewing. Turtle Island News has frequently objected to any SNEC closed session that does not indicate why they are closing the session. But with the current council it has progressed to…

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