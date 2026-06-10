Letter to the Editor: Veteran Six Nations Councillor questions is “modernizing” Six Nations Elected council working

By Helen Miller “Indian” politics sure ain’t what it used to be since the younger generation took over. The previous 58th Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) decided the system needed modernizing which was really an attempt to turn the SNEC into a municipal-type council. Administration became top-heavy and even more bureaucratic. High level positions were created that in my mind weren’t needed. Clearly, modernization isn’t working. But no one wants to admit that, so they keep plugging away trying to make it work. SNEC cannot ever be a replica of a municipal council. Let’s look at Brantford City Council (BCC). BCC only deals with city issues. Brant County Council deals with county issues, and both councils have the help of an MP to deal with federal issues and an MPP…



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