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Warriors aiming to finish atop Can-Am standings

June 10, 2026 70 views
The Grand River Warriors are hoping to finish atop the Can-Am Lacrosse League standings this season. Photo courtesy Grand River Warriors.

By Sam Laskaris Writer Despite a bit of a blip in their plans, the Grand River Warriors still have some lofty expectations this season. The Warriors, who are in their third season of operations, are one of two Six Nations-based Senior B men’s lacrosse clubs. Unlike the Six Nations Rivermen, who participate in the Ontario Series Lacrosse, the Warriors are the lone Canadian entry in the Can-Am Lacrosse League. The Can-Am circuit also includes five franchises in the state of New York. The Can-Am playoff champs do end up competing in the Presidents Cup, the Canadian Senior B tournament. This year’s national tourney will be held in Edmonton, starting in late August. The Warriors, who play a 20-game regular season schedule, are currently sporting a 7-5 record, good for third…

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