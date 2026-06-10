Louise Arbour becomes Canada’s 31st Governor General

By Catherine Morrison and David Baxter Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour added the title of Governor General to her distinguished resume Monday in one of the most important ceremonies in Canadian democracy — the act of naming a new representative for the King in Canada. Arbour, 79, replaces Mary Simon, who became Canada’s first Indigenous viceregal in 2021. The official duties of a governor general include serving as commander-in-chief of Canada — which includes awarding military honours — swearing cabinet ministers into office, proroguing and dissolving Parliament, making appointments on the prime minister’s advice and granting Royal Assent to turn bills into law. Arbour was welcomed at the Senate of Canada building on a sunny Monday morning by Simon, Prime Minister Mark Carney, his wife Diana Fox, Usher of…
Related Posts
Indigenous Police Are “Part of the Solution” Against Organized Crime: Former Senior RCMP Investigator
June 10, 2026 61
By Alex Murray Writer When Garry Clement spoke at the 17th Annual First Nations Chiefs of…
It’s hot out there, OMSK holds Beach Day to beat the heat
June 10, 2026 46
By Alex Murray Writer The first official day of summer may not be until June 21.…