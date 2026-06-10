More funding needed for winter roads

Six Nations Public Works needs more funding for winter road maintenance due to harsher winters and higher-than-expected seasonal demands. Six Nations Elected Council approved an increase to a winter road maintenance supply contract during the General Finance Committee meeting on June 1, following a recommendation from the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership Committee. The committee recommendation for increased funds was related to additional costs to the Six Nations Public Works Department for winter road maintenance materials, including a liquid sand and salt mixture and straight salt used across the community’s roads. The Public Works Department had originally budgeted approximately $300,000 for the 2025-2026 operations and maintenance cycle based on historical usage. The supply contract with Waterford Sand and Gravel Limited was initially approved with an upset limit of…



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