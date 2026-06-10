Elementary schools on Six Nations will have new septic systems

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a recommendation authorizing Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill to sign documentation required to replace federal schools’ infrastructure during the General Finance Committee meeting on June 1. The decision came following a recommendation from the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership Committee. Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is responsible for five federal schools within Six Nation, including Jamieson Elementary, JC Hill Elementary, Emily C. General, I.L. Thomas Elementary, and Oliver M. Smith Elementary. The motion said that three of the schools, Emily C. General, I.L. Thomas Elementary, and Oliver M. Smith Elementary, rely on peatland systems for onsite wastewater treatment. The project is valued at approximately $2.8 million and will support upgrades to the peatland wastewater treatment systems at the affected schools. An assessment completed in…
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