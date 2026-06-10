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Six Nations Youth Embrace the Creator’s Game at annual school lacrosse tournament

June 10, 2026 51 views
Parents got a chance to watch their youngsters in the annual Six Nations Elementary School Lacrosse Tournament.

By Alex Murray Writer “It’s the Creator’s game, one of the few traditional games we still get to play.” That’s why Dave Sowden, Grade 5 teacher at Oliver M. Smith-Kawenni:io, believes it’s important to pass on a love of lacrosse. That love was on full display at the annual Six Nations School Lacrosse Tournament on June 2. The co-ed event has been going on since Sowden himself was in elementary school, which was “not a couple, but a few decades ago,” he said with a chuckle. The tournament featured two competitions: one for primary kids from kindergarten to Grade 3, and one for intermediates in Grades 4 to 6. Teams played 20-minute games during the double-elimination tournament held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena this year. The Primaries took the field…

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